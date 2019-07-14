Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s: Match Stats and Records, Win, Loss, Tied

Both, New Zealand and England have so far played nine World Cup matches. Out of these, England have won four matches whereas New Zealand have come out to be victorious on five occasions.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s: Match Stats and Records, Win, Loss, Tied
Image: Twitter
Loading...

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final is scheduled between New Zealand and England at Lord's in London on Sunday. Kane Williamson and his men, who lost their previous league match against England, will try to regain their dominance over them while registering their first-ever World Cup win. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led England will try to break their bad spell by finally winning a World Cup final. However, this year people will get to witness new World Cup champion as neither side have won a World Cup title before.

Both, New Zealand and England have so far played nine World Cup matches. Out of these, England have won four matches whereas New Zealand have come out to be victorious on five occasions. So, if take their previous World Cup performance into consideration, then it's New Zealand who are ahead of England. However, winning probability tells us that England have a higher chance of registering a win with 74% ability as compared to New Zealand 26%.

So ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

New Zealand vs England ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between New Zealand and England : 9

New Zealand won: 5

England won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram