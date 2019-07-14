ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s: Match Stats and Records, Win, Loss, Tied

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final is scheduled between New Zealand and England at Lord's in London on Sunday. Kane Williamson and his men, who lost their previous league match against England, will try to regain their dominance over them while registering their first-ever World Cup win. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led England will try to break their bad spell by finally winning a World Cup final. However, this year people will get to witness new World Cup champion as neither side have won a World Cup title before.

Both, New Zealand and England have so far played nine World Cup matches. Out of these, England have won four matches whereas New Zealand have come out to be victorious on five occasions. So, if take their previous World Cup performance into consideration, then it's New Zealand who are ahead of England. However, winning probability tells us that England have a higher chance of registering a win with 74% ability as compared to New Zealand 26%.

So ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

New Zealand vs England ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between New Zealand and England : 9

New Zealand won: 5

England won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 0