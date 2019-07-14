Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final New Zealand vs England: London Weather, Lord’s Pitch Report and Stadium Records

Scheduled at Lord's cricket ground, this is last match ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1814 having a capacity of 30,000 people.

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final will have a new champion on Sunday. New Zealand will go head to head with hosts, England in their final clash of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London on Sunday. New Zealand are going to make their successive appearance in the World Cup final after losing to Australia in 2015. Meanwhile, England have made it to finals after 27 years. The last time the hosts reached the finals was back in 1992. Both the teams will aim to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Whoever it is, one thing is for sure that the world of cricket will have a new champion.

Weather Report:

The weather may play a spoilsport between upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England as it is expected to get rainy. The entire day is subjected to clouds and during the evening there is also a possibility of patchy rain. The maximum temperature estimated is 21 degree Celsius and 16 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report:

Pitch at Lord's is mostly dependent on weather conditions. So as the weather in the upcoming match is expected to rainy, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first as clouds tends to favor bowlers more.

Stadium Facts:

Also referred as the Home of Cricket, this venue was named after Thomas Lord. This ground is one of those iconic venues which have managed to retained its place as a spiritual home.

Along with having the world oldest sports museum, it is also the home to one of the largest library which consists of the most celebrated books and publications based on cricket. Besides this, the venue has staged a total of 61 matches. Out of this 24 matches were won by home side, 26 matches were won by touring side and neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.

