1-min read

Google Asks 'Tell Me a Cricket Joke' and Desi Twitter Hits it Out of the Park

Fans on social media had hilarious responses to Google's tweet asking for cricket jokes. From Pakistan winning the world cup, to Babar Azam being better than Virat Kohli, Twitter tickled everyone's funny bone.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Google Asks 'Tell Me a Cricket Joke' and Desi Twitter Hits it Out of the Park
Fans the most hilarious responses (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cricket season is in full swing with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup being currently held in England and Wales. Needless to say that the topic of most discussion online or otherwise, is cricket.

Online search giants Google too, decided to join in on the fun. They took to micro-blogging site Twitter to ask twitterati to tell them a joke and that too in their signature style of 'OK Google' voice search.

And to absolutely no one's surprise, fans did not disappoint.

"Pakistan wins a World Cup Match against India," was one response, while others too joined in.

As a matter of fact, India have never lost a match against Pakistan in a cricket world cup. In their latest meeting, in Manchester on June 16, India beat Pakistan by a comfortable margin of 89 runs (via DLS method).

Another twitter user wrote, "Babar Azam is better than Virat Kohli."

Statistically the Indian captain has fared better than the Pakistani batsman, with Kohli scoring a total of 244 runs from 5 outing while Azam scored 244 from 6 matches.

Staying topical, a twitter user said, that "Sachin (Tenudlkar) can't score quickly" accordingto MS Dhoni fans. There has been a controversy raging online after Tendulkar had come out openly to criticise Dhoni's strike-rate in India's last match against Afghanistan. Many Dhoni fans attacked the legendary Indian cricketer on social media.

That as not all, here are some other choice responses:

