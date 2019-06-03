Haris Sohail: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Haris Sohail, is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on January 9, 1989, Sialkot, Punjab. He is 23 years of age. He is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is Slow left-arm orthodox.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi,Sialkot, Sialkot Stallions, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.Haris Sohail has played in 35 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1328 runs at an average of 45.79. His highest score is 130. He has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 55.72. His bowling economy rate is 5.72. His best bowling figure is 3/45.Haris Sohail made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, Oct 18, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham, May 31, 2019 .This Haris Sohail: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.