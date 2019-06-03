Take the pledge to vote

Hasan Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Hasan Ali is a Pakistani bowler and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Hasan Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
(AFP)
Hasan Ali is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on July 2, 1994 in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. He is 24 years of age. He is right-arm medium fast bowler and his batting style is right-arm fast medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Pakistan A, Peshawar Zalmi,Sialkot Region, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Hasan Ali has played in 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 238 runs at an average of 12.52. His highest score is 59. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

Hafeez made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Sharjah on April 3, 2003 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.

As a bowler, he has claimed 80 wickets at an average of 27.05. His bowling economy rate is 5.46. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/34.

This Hasan Ali: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
