ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Here's How India's World Cup Jersey has Evolved Over the Years

While World Cup 2019 began on May 30, India are playing their first match against South Africa on June 5. However, India's love for World Cup dates back to 1970s. India had been a part of ICC World Cup squad since long and while the teams and players keep changing, India had been a constant in changing its national jerseys for ICC Cricket World Cup matches since 1985. While the teams played ODIs in their usual white-coloured clothing, the coloured jerseys were introduced in 1985.

Here's a look at all the World Cup jerseys worn by the Indian side since 1992:

1992

Indian team wore a navy blue jersey, which had strips of light blue, green, red, and white on the shoulders, while India was stitched out in yellow in the middle. It was the first time when the team's name was written on the jersey. The player's name was written on the back.

1996

During this World Cup, every country had a similar jersey. Each team had a coloured-jersey with a single different colour strip on the chest and back. Indian jerseys had a lighter shade of blue along with yellow. The collars were completely yellow, while there were rainbow-colored arrows running across the chest and down the sleeves.

1999

For the 1999 World Cup, Indian jersey had a yellow collar and a diagonal yellow pattern running across the shirt on the front.

2003

India's 2003 World Cup Jersey had a darker shade of blue, with Indian tri-colour painted diagonally on it. The jersey also had black patches on the side and the shoulder.

2007

For the 2007 World Cup, the shade of blue became a lot lighter on the Indian jersey. The tri-colour shifted from the middle to the right, with no black patches.

2011

In 2011, India wore a comparatively lighter shade of blue, with a tri-colour strip on either side. There were orange patches on the collar and track pants.

2015

India's 2015 World Cup jersey had no tri-colour. It was plain blue with the sponsor and team name in the front. The pocket lining of the track pants was orange in colour.

2019

For this year, India have again modified its jersey. The jersey has a lighter and a darker shade of blue, with two short diagonal orange stripes on either side. The collar is orange in color. However, the Indian team might sport an alternate orange jersey in their World Cup Match against England.