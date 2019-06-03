Imad Wasim: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Imad wasim is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 18, 1988 in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales. He is 30 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad Leopards,Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Pakistan Under-19sImad Wasim has played in 47 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 779 runs at an average of 38.95. His highest score is 63 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 5 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 19.53. His bowling economy rate is 5.86. His best bowling figure is 5/14.Imad Wasim made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Lahore, May 24, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31, 2019.This Imad Wasim: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.