Imad Wasim: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Imad wasim is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 18, 1988 in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales. He is 30 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad Leopards,Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Pakistan Under-19sImad Wasim has played in 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 778 runs at an average of 40.95. His highest score is 63 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 5 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 42.02. His bowling economy rate is 4.82.. His best bowling figure is 5/14.Imad Wasim made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Lahore, May 24, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against England in Cardiff on May 5, 2019.This Imad Wasim: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.