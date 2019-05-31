Take the pledge to vote

Imad Wasim: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Imad Wasim is a Pakistani all-rounder and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.

May 31, 2019
Imad Wasim
Imad wasim is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 18, 1988 in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales. He is 30 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad Leopards,Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Pakistan Under-19s

Imad Wasim has played in 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 778 runs at an average of 40.95. His highest score is 63 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 42.02. His bowling economy rate is 4.82.. His best bowling figure is 5/14.

Imad Wasim made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Lahore, May 24, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against England in Cardiff on May 5, 2019.

This Imad Wasim: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
