Imam-ul Haq: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Imam-ul Haq, is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 12, 1995, Lahore, Punjab. He is 23 years of age. He is a left-handed batsman.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Lions, Lahore Whites,Pakistan Under-19sImam-ul Haq has played in 29 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1389 runs at an average of 57.87. His highest score is 151. He has scored 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries.Imam-ul Haq made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, Oct 18, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham, May 31, 2019 .This Imam-ul Haq: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.