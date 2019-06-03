English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imam-ul Haq: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Imam-ul Haq is a Pakistani batsman and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23 years old.
(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Imam-ul Haq, is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 12, 1995, Lahore, Punjab. He is 23 years of age. He is a left-handed batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Lions, Lahore Whites,Pakistan Under-19s
Imam-ul Haq has played in 29 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1389 runs at an average of 57.87. His highest score is 151. He has scored 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries.
Imam-ul Haq made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, Oct 18, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham, May 31, 2019 .
This Imam-ul Haq: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
