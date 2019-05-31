Imam-ul Haq: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Imam-ul Haq, is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on December 12, 1995, Lahore, Punjab. He is 23 years of age. He is a left-handed batsman.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Lions, Lahore Whites,Pakistan Under-19sImam-ul Haq has played in 28 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1387 runs at an average of 60.30. His highest score is 151. He has scored 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries.Imam-ul Haq made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, Oct 18, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against England at Nottingham, May 17, 2019 .This Imam-ul Haq: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.