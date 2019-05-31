Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Five Batsmen to Watch Out For This Cricket World Cup: The Men Who Can Wreak Havoc

Cricketers and pundits have predicted that the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales will be a high-scoring affair.

AFP

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Batsmen to Watch Out For This Cricket World Cup: The Men Who Can Wreak Havoc
India's captain Virat Kohli bats during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and India at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, England, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Loading...
Cricketers and pundits have predicted that the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales will be a high-scoring affair. Here’s a look at five batsmen who could wreak havoc.

Devastating Gayle
Self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle reminded bowlers they have every reason to fear him, smashing 424 runs for the West Indies in the recent one-day series against England that ended 2-2. The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup but he has since prevaricated. Gayle is not a top fielder although he more than makes up for it with his freewheeling and often devastating batting. Allow him time to warm to his task and he will punish any side.

King Kohli
Indisputably the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli has a strong case to be regarded as the finest of all-time in ODIs. His statistics alone are staggering: 10,843 runs in 227 matches at an average of almost 60, a strike-rate in excess of 90 and 41 hundreds. A youngster when India prevailed on home soil eight years ago, Kohli was firmly in the shadow of Sachin Tendulkar. Now the 30-year-old is shouldering the expectation of more than a billion Indian fans but, with 14 centuries in his last 39 ODIs, is certain to be relishing the challenge.

Feisty Warner
Controversial opener David Warner, 32, is back on the international scene, alongside Steve Smith, after a year-long suspension for his role in a ball-tampering saga that blighted Australian cricket. English crowds will be quick to remind the belligerent left-hander of his fall from grace but that could spur him on to greater heights. Warner proved the attributes that made him such a devastating presence at the crease have not dimmed as he topped the batting charts -- 692 runs in 12 matches - in the Indian Premier League, where he formed an unlikely alliance with England's Jonny Bairstow.

Heroic Zaman
Fakhar Zaman, 29, was a key player in Pakistan's rise from no-hopers to shock victors in the Champions Trophy in England two years ago, when the left-hander was man of the match in the final after a century against India. Zaman became only the sixth batsman to record an ODI double century when he smashed 210 not out against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last year and averages more than 50. He again showed what he is capable of during the recent ODI series against England and, alongside Babar Azam, will be counted on to deliver.

Freak Buttler
In a star-studded batting line-up that will strike fear into many bowling line-ups, England's Jos Buttler could be their most valuable commodity. An average of more than 40 with a strike-rate approaching 120 paints its own picture. Buttler, 28, can destroy attacks and change the course of matches in the blink of an eye and is particularly devastating towards the end of an innings. England's Jofra Archer found himself up against some of the world's best batsmen during the recent Indian Premier League but he still reckoned his most difficult challenge was bowling to Rajasthan Royals teammate Buttler in training. "The best player I faced was Jos Buttler in the nets," said Archer.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram