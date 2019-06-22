Take the pledge to vote

India vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

India, unbeaten so far, couldn't have asked for a better start to the tournament, but would have to guard against complacency against Afghanistan despite the mismatch in quality.

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming
Indian players after defeating Pakistan at Old Trafford (Image: AFP)
A dominant India will take on a winless Afghanistan in their next game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

India, unbeaten so far, couldn't have asked for a better start to the tournament, but would have to guard against complacency against Afghanistan despite the mismatch in quality.

Afghanistan has lost all five games so far but shown signs of improvement, including against England where it used all 50 overs for the first time this tournament. It still lost by 150 runs, thanks mostly to England captain Eoin Morgan's 71-ball 148 and an ODI record 17 sixes into the crowd at Old Trafford.

With the pitch slated to be on the slower side, Afghanistan will once again rely on their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to provide the breakthroughs and run the Indians close in this game.

Match Details

The India-Afghanistan tie is the 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

India, which has been the side to beat this tournament, has a few injury concerns in the camp. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out for the next two to three games due to a hamstring pull and is likely to be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the side. Vijay Shankar too suffered an injury blow in nets on Wednesday but is likely to recover in time.

After playing with only two pacers against England, Afghanistan could bring in a pacer or two at the expense of Mujeeb ur Rahman. Rashid Khan recorded the worst figures for a spinner in ODIs but should be expected to bounce back as the batting order looks to fire in unison after a decent performance against England.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(wk), Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Hamid Hassan, Dawlat Zadran

Dream11 Picks

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav.

