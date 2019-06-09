ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Australia at The Oval: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Australia and India have faced each other 11 times in the ICC Cricket world cup history. Out of which, India have won 3 times while Australia came out to be victorious on 8 occasions.
The Indian team celebrates a wicket during South Africa's innings on Wednesday.
Defending champions Australia will try to take an early advantage in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against India. Having won their previous two matches, Aaron Finch and his men will try to maintain their consistency whereas Virat Kohli’s side will eye to register their 4th win against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. The two-time World Cup champions were steered to a 6-wicket victory by Rohit Sharma’s unbeatable 122 run knock in their opening match. So India are in full form to take on their arch rivals, Aussies, on Sunday at the Kennington Oval. Both Australia and India have faced each other 11 times in the ICC Cricket world cup history. Out of which, India have won 3 times while Australia came out to be victorious on 8 occasions. The highest total scored by Australia was 359 runs against India whereas India's highest total against Australia is 289 runs.
So ahead of India vs Australia, we bring you a brief insight into India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Statistics.
India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Statistics
Number of matches: 11
India won: 3
Australia won: 8
No Result: 0
Tied: 0
