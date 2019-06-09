ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Australia at The Oval: Venue, Record, Weather Updates

The two-time champions India are all set to take on defending champions Australia this Sunday. Both India and Australia have started this world cup by registering a win. Along with winning the opening match, Australia also won their second match against West Indies. So both teams will try to take an early advantage in the upcoming fixture. The match is scheduled at the historic Kennington Oval at 3:00 pm (IST).

Located in London, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500 and was established in 1845. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.

This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.

The stadium has hosted 65 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 39 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.

England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.

Besides cricket, Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.

The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.

Key Facts

Opened: 1845

Capacity: 23500

Known as: The Oval, The AMP Oval, The Foster’s Oval, The Brit Oval

Ends: Pavilion End, Vauxhall End

Location: London, England

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: England, Surrey

Floodlights: Yes

Weather Update:

The weather forecast for the match between India and Australia is expected to be cloudy. There are also chances of patchy rain.