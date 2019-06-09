India vs Australia: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

The Indian cricket team will look to continue its winning run at the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Australia in their second match of the tournament at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and his men would be aware of the significant challenge posed by Australia, who have had a dream start to the tournament, winning both their matches against Afghanistan and West Indies.

History books also do not favour India. In the 11 World Cup games the two sides have played, India have managed to win only three, including the 2011 quarter-final.

The Indian team will take confidence from their brilliant six-wicket win over South Africa as it was a good outing for both the batsmen and the bowlers. While Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah impressed with the ball, it was Rohit Sharma who slammed his 23rd ODI hundred to guide his team to victory.

Match Details

The England vs Bangladesh tie is 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Kennington Oval in London starting at 10:30am (local time) and 3pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

Although India registered a comfortable victory over South Africa in the first match, overcast conditions at the Oval may force Virat Kohli to make some changes and introduce Mohammed Shami in the place of Kuldeep Yadav.

After winning both of their matches, Australia are not expected to make tinker at lot with their side. While their bowling unit looks settled, there may be a change at the top of the order, with Shau Marsh replacing Usman Khawaja, who has failed to replicate the form he displayed at the No.3 position in the World Cup.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Dream11 Picks

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, MS Dhoni (Wk),

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc