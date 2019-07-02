India vs Bangladesh at Birmingham: World Cup Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

After being handed over their first defeat of the tournament by the hosts England, Virat Kohli and his men will eye to make a strong comeback against Bangladesh in their upcoming fixture at Edgbaston Cricket ground in Birmingham on July 2 at 3 pm. India, who are a victory away from the semi-finals, will hope to book their semis berth as they take on Mashrafe Mortaza led- Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bangladesh who are beaming with confidence after smashing Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous encounter will look forward to a similar inning against two-time World Cup champions, India.

Both India and Bangladesh have faced each other in three World Cup matches so far. Out of these, India have won two matches whereas Bangladesh have come out to be victorious on one occasion. So based on their previous World Cup performance and current form, one can say that it's India who have an advantage in the upcoming match. Even winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of registering a win with 83% probability as compared to 17% Bangladesh.

So ahead India's clash with Bangladesh, here's a look at their World Cup history:

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between India and Bangladesh: 3

India won: 2

Bangladesh won: 1

Tied: 0

No Result: 0