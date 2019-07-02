Take the pledge to vote

India vs Bangladesh at Birmingham: ODI Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

India and Bangladesh have played 35 one-day internationals, out of which the men in blue have won 29 times and only one game was tied.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket ground in Birmingham, the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness India going head to head with Bangladesh on July 2. India, who are struggling with their middle-order batting, will look forward to a solid performance as they take Mashrafe Mortaza and his men in their upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who have played some good cricket so far, will look to put up a commanding performance against India.

Both India and Bangladesh have so far played 35 One Day International matches. Out of which, India have won 29 matches, whereas Bangladesh have been victorious on five occasions. Both teams have witnessed one match with no result.

So if take their ODI stats into consideration, then Indian have an upper-hand in the upcoming encounter. Even winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of registering a win with 83% probability as compared to 17% Bangladesh.

So ahead India's clash with Bangladesh, here's a look at their One Day International Statistics:

India vs Bangladesh ODI Stats

Number of matches played between India and Bangladesh: 35

India won: 29

Bangladesh won: 5

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

