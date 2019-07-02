India vs Bangladesh: Birmingham Weather, Edgbaston Pitch Report and Stadium Records

The 40th match of the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will see India taking on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2 at 3 pm. Virat Kohli and his men, who were defeated by 31 runs in their previous encounter with England, will hope to recreate their dominance on filed and seal their semi-final spot as they take on Mashrafe Mortaza's side. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who are currently at sixth position on the points table, will have to register two wins in their remaining matches if they want to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Weather Update:

The weather forecast for the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh is estimated to be cloudy with the possibility of patchy rain. While the morning is partly subjected to clouds, the afternoon and evening will witness patchy rain. The maximum temperature estimated is 17 degree Celsius whereas 9 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous match between England and India, the team batting first was at an advantage. However, with clouds in sight, it is better to opt for bowling first as the weather conditions are all set to favour the bowlers.

Venue Facts:

Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, this is the fourth ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1882 with the capacity of 24,803 people.

This finest venue which is also known as County Ground has staged two of the most famous international matches. One such match was 1999 world cup semi-final, when there was a tie between Australia and South Africa and another was in 2005, when England won the second Ashes Test by two runs.

It has hosted a total of 58 One Day Internationals, out of these 22 were won by Home side, 13 were won by touring side while the neutral side came out to be victorious on 16 occasions. The highest team innings scored here is 408/9 in an England vs New Zealand match. Whereas, the lowest total recorded here is 70/10 in an Australia vs England match.

Along with hosting One Day Internationals, it has also staged Twenty20 finals day on several occasions. Besides this, some of the iconic moments at this ground include Brian Lara's unbeatable knock of 501 runs.