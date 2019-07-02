India vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal could find their names struck off the final XI as India aim for a quick turnaround in their penultimate World Cup group league game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh, which is trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth.

The seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind.

India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semi-finals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last-four stage.

Having received a rude shake-up from England, India will have very little time for recovery as they seek immediate course correction against a team, which boasts of the world's No.1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in its ranks.

The primary logic could possibly be Jadeja being better at big-hitting compared to Jadhav when batting at Nos.6 or 7. His wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin is a restrictive option and to top it all, his outstanding ability to field at any position.

The other factor that could play a massive role in this decision is the dimension of the Edgbaston ground, where the boundary on one of the sides is less than 60 metres.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar being fit and available for selection, India for the first time in the tournament, could go in with three frontline pacers and in that case, Chahal may have to cool his heels after recording worst ever World Cup figures (0/88 in 10 overs) by an Indian bowler.

If Bhuvneshwar is included in the playing XI against Bangladesh, it will definitely bolster the lower-order batting.

Match Details

The India-Bangladesh clash is the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Edgbaston Cricket ground in Birmingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudulah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

Dream11 Picks

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal, Rishabh Pant, Mahmudullah, Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, M Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan