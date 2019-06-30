India vs England: Birmingham Weather, Edgbaston Pitch Report and Stadium Records

After smashing West Indies by 125 runs in their previous encounter, India will take on hosts, England in their upcoming match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 30 at 3 pm. Virat Kohli and his men, who are in terrific form in this tournament, will hope to continue with their magic on field. Meanwhile Eoin Morgan's side, who have faced two consecutive loss, will look forward to regain their confidence as they take two-time World Cup champions in their upcoming fixture.

Weather Report:

The Weather forecast for one of the most awaited World Cup clashes is predicted to be sunny with moderate breeze. Moreover, rain won't play a spoil sport in the upcoming India vs England match as there are less than 10% chances of rain.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Edgbaston is mostly bowling friendly. Moreover, if we look at the past, then the team batting second has always been at an advantage. So, the team winning the toss should for bowling first.

Venue Facts:

Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, this is the third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1882 with the capacity of 24,803 people.

This finest venue which is also known as County Ground has staged two of the most famous international matches. One of such match was 1999 world cup semi-final, when there was a tie between Australia and South Africa and another was in 2005, when England won the second Ashes Test by two runs.

It has hosted a total of 58 One Day Internationals, out of these 22 were won by Home side, 13 were won by touring side while the neutral side come out to be victorious on 16 occasions. The highest team innings scored here is 408/9 in an England vs New Zealand match. Whereas, the lowest total recorded here is 70/10 in an Australia vs England match.

Along with hosting One Day Internationals, it has also staged Twenty20 finals day on several occasions. Besides this, some of the iconic moments at this ground include Brian Lara's unbeatable knock of 501 runs.