Why Pakistan's 'Mauka Mauka Man' is Supporting India in their World Cup Clash Against England

Pakistan's 'Mauka Mauka man' in a recent video can be seen wearing the Indian jersey, ready to cheer for Virat Kohli & Co. against England.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 30, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Why Pakistan's 'Mauka Mauka Man' is Supporting India in their World Cup Clash Against England
Pakistan's Mauka Mauka fan is ready to support India against England (Photo Credit: Twitter/StarSportsIndia)
India play England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. England need a win to keep their chances of sealing a spot in the semi-finals, while India are the only team to be still unbeaten in the tournament.

India have all but booked their place in the final four, having taken 11 points from their first six games, whereas England are in race for the last fourth position on the table along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

And as the two teams prepare to take on each other in the all-important clash, India have found support in the most unlikeliest of places.

India's neighbours and arch-rivals need England to lose the match on Sunday and for that, they are ready to support Virat Kohli & Co.

StarSports in promoting the clash, chose to bring a familiar face, Pakistan's 'Mauka Mauka' fan, to cheer for India. In an advertisement for the India-England match, the fan can be seen donning the Indian jersey, ready to support the 'Men in Orange'. He can even be seen sporting a Virat (Kohli) tattoo on his right arm.

Earlier former England skipper Nasser Hussain had asked fans on Twitter as to which team they would be supporting on Sunday.

"Question to all Pakistan fans ...England vs India...Sunday... who are you supporting?" tweeted Hussain on Thursday.

Pakistani fans gave the most entertaining answers, with some even singing the India national anthem, while another said that the two nations were one before England divided India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Pakistan had defeated Afghanistan to strengthen their position in the points-table with nine points. The Green Brigade will face Bangladesh in their last group game on July 5 while England has two remaining games against India (on Sunday) and New Zealand (on July 3).

