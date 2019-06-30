India vs England: World Cup Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The 38th match of ICC Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 is scheduled between unstoppable India and hosts, England at Edgbaston on June 30 (Sunday) at 3 pm. Virat Kohli-led India, who haven't lost a single match yet will look forward to continue with their winning streak and seal their semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgon and his men, who are in a do or die situation, will have to register a win if they want to keep their Cricket World Cup hopes alive.

Both India and England have faced each other in seven matches so far. Out of these, both teams have won three matches and there has been one tie. So based on their previous World Cup records, one can say that both India and England are pretty head to head. However, the winning probability tells us that it's India have a higher chance of registering a win with 52% winning probability as compared England's 48%.

So, no matter which team wins, one will surely get to witness an interesting match. But, with India, being unbeatable so far, one can predict what the outcome is going to be.

So ahead of India's clash with England, have a look at their World Cup Stats:

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Matches: 7

India won: 3

England won: 3

Tied: 1

No Result: 0