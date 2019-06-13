India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 57 Runs Away From Another Sachin Tendulkar Record
Virat Kohli has the chance of trumping Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to reach 11000 ODI runs when India take on New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Virat Kohli batting against Australia (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli has the chance to become the fastest to reach 11000 one-day international runs as India take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham on Thursday.
The Indian captain, who currently has 10943 runs in 221 innings, already holds the record for fastest 10000 ODI runs.
Kohli is just 57 runs away from the 11000-run mark and has the chance to create history against the Kiwis, by reaching the milestone in under 11 years and in 222 innings.
Kohli, if he manages to score the remaining runs, will become only the third Indian and ninth overall to score 11000 ODI runs and will beat Sachin Tendulkar - who currently holds the record at 276 innings. On his way to the record, Kohli will also surpass Yuvraj Singh on the list of most runs scored by Indians at the World Cup. Kohli before the start of the match has 687 runs in 19 innings including 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries.
Fans can be excited for record books to be re-written as Kohli enjoys a stellar record against the Kiwi bowlers. The Team India skipper has a batting average of 68.52 against New Zealand and in fact when the two teams had last met in an ODI series, Kohli had scores of 45, 43 and 60, respectively.
If Kohli manages to score a hundred, he will join the likes of Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting in holding the record for most centuries against New Zealand with 6.
Both teams are unbeaten so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with India beating South Africa and Australia in their first two games, while New Zealand are top of the points table with wins over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Rain has already washed away two games already at this year's tournament in England and Wales, and is expected to play a part in Thursday's affair at Trent Bridge too.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
- Sophie Turner is on Fanciest Bachelorette Trip With Maisie Williams But Priyanka Chopra a No-show
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
- Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistan's Inconsistent & Erratic Play Overshadows Phases of Brilliance
- Zomato Tests First Drone Delivery of Food in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s