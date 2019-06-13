Virat Kohli has the chance to become the fastest to reach 11000 one-day international runs as India take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham on Thursday.

The Indian captain, who currently has 10943 runs in 221 innings, already holds the record for fastest 10000 ODI runs.

Kohli is just 57 runs away from the 11000-run mark and has the chance to create history against the Kiwis, by reaching the milestone in under 11 years and in 222 innings.

Kohli, if he manages to score the remaining runs, will become only the third Indian and ninth overall to score 11000 ODI runs and will beat Sachin Tendulkar - who currently holds the record at 276 innings. On his way to the record, Kohli will also surpass Yuvraj Singh on the list of most runs scored by Indians at the World Cup. Kohli before the start of the match has 687 runs in 19 innings including 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

Fans can be excited for record books to be re-written as Kohli enjoys a stellar record against the Kiwi bowlers. The Team India skipper has a batting average of 68.52 against New Zealand and in fact when the two teams had last met in an ODI series, Kohli had scores of 45, 43 and 60, respectively.

If Kohli manages to score a hundred, he will join the likes of Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting in holding the record for most centuries against New Zealand with 6.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with India beating South Africa and Australia in their first two games, while New Zealand are top of the points table with wins over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Rain has already washed away two games already at this year's tournament in England and Wales, and is expected to play a part in Thursday's affair at Trent Bridge too.