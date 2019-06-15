ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan: 5 Major Matches Between Teams

The marquee battle between Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan is all set to happen on Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The arch-rivals in cricket have met six times in World Cups with India winning every encounter. As India gear up to face the neighbouring country's team for the seventh time, here's a look at the five memorable matches between the two during the earlier World Cups.

India and Pakistan's first encounter during Benson Hedges World Cup 1992: The first time the two nations met at the world cup, India put up a target of 216, thanks to an unbeaten 54 by a then-emerging cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, which the Pakistan team could not reach. India won the match by 43 runs.

Second quarterfinal during Wills World Cup 1996: The match is best remembered for the verbal tiff between Aamer Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad after he hit Prasad's ball for a boundary. The Indian pacer would go onto clean-bowl Sohai in the very next ball. India won the match by 39 runs.

Super sixes during ICC World Cup 1999: Their third consecutive World Cup encounter saw Mohammed Azharuddin take India's score to 227 with an unbeaten 59. Pakistan on their part were bowled out at 180.

World Cup League Match 2003: The 36th match in 2003 World Cup saw India winning by 6 wickets after they beat Pakistan's 273 runs. The match is also remembered for Tendulkar's 98.

ICC Cricket World Cup, Semifinal, 2011

The match saw celebrities, diplomats and PMs of both countries in attendance. A disastrous fielding by Pakistan and equally stellar bowling by the Indian team saw India winning the match by 29 runs.