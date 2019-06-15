ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan: 5 Pakistani Player to Watch Out for

India will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 (Sunday) in the 22nd ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The much-anticipated battle between India and Pakistan will see cricket fans from all across the globe being glued to their television screen. Before the high-octane battle between India and Pakistan begins, let’s have a look at the five Pakistani batsmen to watch out for in the match.

1. Babar Azam: Currently ranked seven in the ICC ODI rankings, Babar is the key batsman in Pakistan's squad. The right-hander is carrying his team's hope of posting a respectable score against India. The 24-year-old is ranked number 1 in the ICC World T20I rankings. The right-hander has a strike rate of 86.15. Indian bowlers will be looking out for him.

2. Fakhar Zaman: The opening left-hander batsman is Pakistan’s lethal weapon against India. Ranked 10th in the ICC ODI Ranking, Fakhar's game-changing 114-run knock in Champions Trophy Final in 2017 helped Pakistan beat India. The 29-year-old, who is called 'solider' by his teammates for his navy connection, will be one of the key players to watch out for in Sunday's encounter.

3. Mohammad Hafeez: With an overall ODI average of 33.2 from 213 matches, Hafeez can pose a threat against two-time champions India. Better known as ‘the professor’ in his team, the Pakistani all-rounder has captained his side in all three formats. His crisp 84 runs off 62 balls in Pakistan's second ICC Cricket World Cup match against England played a vital role in taking the team's total to 348-8. He was awarded the man of the match title in the same match. In their match against Australia, Hafeez contributed 46 runs off 49 balls and took a wicket as well in his seven-over spell. Hafeez's consistency in the ongoing tournament might become a matter of concern for India.

4. Imam-ul-Haq: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is the knight in shining armour for his side. The 23-year-old hogged the limelight when he scored 150 off 131 balls in the third ODI against England. Imam claimed the record previously held by India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev who scored 175 not out against Zimbabwe in 1983 at the age of 24. The left-hander has played 31 ODIs and has a strike rate of 80.59. He is the nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamam-ul-Haq.

5. Mohammad Amir: Though, Pakistan lost their nervy battle to Australia by 14 runs, Mohammed Amir didn't fail to produce a spell of excellent fast bowling. The 27-year-old's 5-30 haul boosted the team's confidence. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Amir has taken 10 wickets in three matches. So far, Amir has played 54 ODIs and bagged 70 wickets at an average of 29.91 and economy of 4.78. India need to be cautioun against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in marquee World Cup clash.