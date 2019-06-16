Take the pledge to vote

India vs Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford: India Lead 6-0 in World Cup Encounters

This is the seventh time India and Pakistan will be playing against each other at the World Cup and of the six times the two teams have met at earlier World Cups, India have come out to be victorious in every occasion.

Updated:June 16, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all geared up to face each other in the 22nd match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India, who have never lost to Pakistan in World Cup history, will try to continue their winning streak, while Sarfaraz Ahmed's side who seem out of form lately, will hope to register their first ever World Cup win against India. This is the seventh time India and Pakistan will be playing against each other at the World Cup and of the six times the two teams have met at earlier World Cups, India have come out to be victorious in every occasion. The first-ever World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was on March 4, 1992 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, which saw India winning by 43 runs. In 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter, India defeated Pakistan by 76 runs. Based on their previous World Cup performances, Virat Kohli-led India have an advantage over Pakistan with a winning probability of 69% in the upcoming match as compared to Pakistan’s 31%.

Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan, here’s a look at their previous world cup stats:

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup stats:

Matches: 6

India won: 6

Pakistan won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

