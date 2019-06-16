India vs Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford: India Lead 6-0 in World Cup Encounters
This is the seventh time India and Pakistan will be playing against each other at the World Cup and of the six times the two teams have met at earlier World Cups, India have come out to be victorious in every occasion.
This is the seventh time India and Pakistan will be playing against each other at the World Cup and of the six times the two teams have met at earlier World Cups, India have come out to be victorious in every occasion.
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all geared up to face each other in the 22nd match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India, who have never lost to Pakistan in World Cup history, will try to continue their winning streak, while Sarfaraz Ahmed's side who seem out of form lately, will hope to register their first ever World Cup win against India. This is the seventh time India and Pakistan will be playing against each other at the World Cup and of the six times the two teams have met at earlier World Cups, India have come out to be victorious in every occasion. The first-ever World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was on March 4, 1992 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, which saw India winning by 43 runs. In 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter, India defeated Pakistan by 76 runs. Based on their previous World Cup performances, Virat Kohli-led India have an advantage over Pakistan with a winning probability of 69% in the upcoming match as compared to Pakistan’s 31%.
Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan, here’s a look at their previous world cup stats:
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup stats:
Matches: 6
India won: 6
Pakistan won: 0
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Yuvraj Singh Expects Either India or England to Lift World Cup
- Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics
- All Your Favourite Marvel Superhero Quotes Are on This Fan-made Website
- Akshay Kumar Asks Fans to Not to Spread Negativity About Sooryavanshi's Changed Release Date
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s