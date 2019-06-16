India vs Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford: ODI Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

The 22nd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness the much-anticipated fixture of the tournament that is India's clash with Pakistan. This match is all set to take place on June 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester. This is the seventh-time that India will be playing against Pakistan in a world cup. They have previously met in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015. In the upcoming match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan, who haven’t won a single match against India in a World Cup tournament, will hope to create history by registering their first win. Meanwhile, India, who look far more balanced than Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will try to maintain their dominance. If we take into account the overall ODI records, then it Pakistan are ahead of India. Both have faced each other in 131 one day international. Out of these, Pakistan have won 73 matches whereas India have come out to be victorious on 54 occasions.

However, besides being ahead of India in ODI's, Pakistan are not the one who have an advantage here. Virat Kohli and his men have a higher chance of winning the upcoming clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan with 69% probability as compared to Pakistan's 31%.

So ahead of blockbuster India-Pakistan match, let’s have a look at their previous ODI statistics.

India vs Pakistan ODI Head to Head

Number of matches played between India and Pakistan: 131

India won: 54

Pakistan won: 73

Tied: 0

No Result: 4