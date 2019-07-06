Take the pledge to vote

India vs Sri Lanka at Leeds: ODI Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of winning the upcoming fixture with 86% probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 14%.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
India and Sri Lanka will go head-to-head in their last group game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday at 3 pm. Virat Kohli's side, who are already in the semi-finals, will look to fix their No.4 slot. Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne and his men who had an unsuccessful run in their World Cup campaign will look forward to leave a mark as they play their last game. Both India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 158 ODI matches so far. Out of this India have won 90 matches whereas, Sri Lanka have come out to be victorious on 56 occasions. Both teams have witnessed one tie while 11 matches have ended in no result.

So based on their previous One Day International performances, one can say that Virat Kohli and his men have an advantage over Dimuth Karunaratne led- Sri Lanka. Even winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of winning the upcoming fixture with 86% probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 14%.

So ahead of India's clash with Sri Lanka, here's a look at their One Day International History:

India vs Sri Lanka One Day International Statistics

Number of matches played between India and Sri Lanka: 158

India won: 90

Sri Lanka: 86

Tied: 1

No Result: 11

