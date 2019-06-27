India vs West Indies: Manchester Weather Update, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Records

One of the unbeaten sides in the Cricket World Cup, India will play their sixth game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 27 at 3 pm. Virat Kohli's side, who almost lost to against Afghanistan in their previous encounter, will look forward to an improved performance from the middle order.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder and his men, who have let many winning chances slip so far, will aim to perform like a team as they take on tournament favourites in their upcoming fixture. Currently, India are looking comfortable in the third spot with nine points from five games. The Men in Blue require two wins out of the remaining four games to book their semis berth. Whereas, the Caribbean side are at the eighth spot with 3 points from six games, need to win this game to stay in the Cricket World Cup race.

Weather Update:

There are slim chances of weather playing a spoilsport in the upcoming clash between India and West Indies. Apart from having a 10% chance of rain, weather is predicted to be sunny throughout the day. So as a result, people will get to witness a full 100-over innings.

Pitch Report:

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, this pitch is proving to be advantageous for the team batting first. Meanwhile, bowlers are facing a hard time at this pitch. So, it is sensible to opt for batting, if the team wins the toss irrespective of weather conditions.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people. Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.