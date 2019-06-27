Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs West Indies at the Old Trafford: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

West Indies will be hoping to keep their semi-final hopes alive as they face India at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
India play West Indies at Old Trafford on Manchester (Photo Credit: Reuters)
India will take on West Indies in the 34th Match of the ICC Cricket World 2019 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 27 at 3 pm. Virat Kohli and his men, who are coming to this encounter after winning a nervy battle against Afghanistan, will hope to maintain their winning streak when they take on Jason Holder's side.

Meanwhile West Indies, who have failed to create an impact in the ongoing tournament, will look forward to a solid performance and in order to keep themselves alive in the competition. The Caribbean team will be without the services of Andre Russell who was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup due to injury.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, in all likelihood will keep Mohommad Shami in the playing XI. Both India and West Indies have rich World Cup history with their rivalry going back to 1983 when Kapil's devils dethroned two-time World Cup champions West Indies.

They have faced each other in eight World Cup matches so far. Out of these India have won five times whereas West Indies have come out to be victorious on three occasions. So based on previous performances and current form India have an advantage in their upcoming fixture against Windies. Even the winning probability tells us the same story, India have a higher chance of registering a win with 26% probability as compared to West Indies 26%.

However, with solo efforts of players like Chris Gayle and Carlos Brathwaite, the match might take an interesting turn.

So ahead of India's Clash with West Indies, here's a look at their World Cup Stats.

India vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Stats:

Matches: 8

India won: 5

West Indies won: 3

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

