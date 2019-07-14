'Is It Time to Hand Over the Baton of White Ball Captaincy to Rohit Sharma?'

Ever since the moral-denting defeat by New Zealand at the semi-final, that brought India’s World Cup campaign crashing down, many disappointed fans now feel that it is time for skipper Virat Kohli to hand down the baton of captaincy to Rohit Sharma in the 50-over format.

While discussions over Kohli giving up the limited-overs captaincy boots have already begun, its Wasim Jaffer who has become the first to address the elephant in the room by posing the ultimate question: ‘Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?’

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer first asked whether the time was right to hand over the ODI and T20I captaincy to Rohit Sharma before expressing his desire to see the latter leading the team when India hosts the next World Cup in 2023.

"Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?" tweeted Jaffer on Saturday. He further said: "I would like him to lead India in 2023 World Cup."

India, who topped the group stage, suffered a heart-wrenching 18-run defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand, thus bowing out of the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment at India’s exit and feel that Rohit is an excellent replacement since his success as captain during India’s Asia Cup campaign in 2018.

Rohit has led India before as well and is expected to lead the team in their next tour to the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series. India won the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy in 2018 while Kohli, for all his success leading the team in the Test format, has not been able to win a single multi-nation tournament since taking over the reins of the ODI side in early 2017.

What makes Rohit's case even stronger is the fact that he has lead his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians to 3 IPL titles while Kohli is yet to lift the trophy even once with his long-time franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India’s World Cup performance in a meeting with Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

Reports suggest that a few in the Kohli-led Men in Blue are miffed with the Skipper and coach Ravi Shastri’s “unilateral decisions” and partisanship. The alleged preferential treatment has ripped the team apart, which now reportedly has two factions – one which sides with captain Virat Kohli while the other which supports Rohit Sharma.