Jason Holder: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6

Jason Holder, whose full name is Andre Dwayne Russell, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on November 5, 1991, Barbados. He is 27 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents,BCA President's XI, Chennai Super Kings,Combined Campuses and Colleges, Kolkata Knight Riders,Sagicor High Performance Centre, Sunrisers Hyderabad,West Indies A, West Indies Under-19s

Jason Holder has played in 96 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1574 runs at an average of 26.23. His highest score is 99 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 8 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 124 wickets at an average of 33.53. His bowling economy rate is 5.56. His best bowling figure is 5/27.

Jason Holder made his ODI debut against Australia at Perth, Feb 1, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on 31 May, 2019.

This Jason Holder: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 06, 2019.