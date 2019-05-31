Jason Holder: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Jason Holder, whose full name is Andre Dwayne Russell, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on November 5, 1991, Barbados. He is 27 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents,BCA President's XI, Chennai Super Kings,Combined Campuses and Colleges, Kolkata Knight Riders,Sagicor High Performance Centre, Sunrisers Hyderabad,West Indies A, West Indies Under-19sJason Holder has played in 95 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1574 runs at an average of 26.23. His highest score is 99 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 8 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 121 wickets at an average of 34.01. His bowling economy rate is 5.54. His best bowling figure is 5/27.Jason Holder made his ODI debut against Australia at Perth, Feb 1, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide), May 17, 2019.This Jason Holder: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.