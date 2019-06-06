Kemar Roach: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Kemar Roach is a West Indian bowler and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Kemar Roach
Kemar Roach, whose full name is Kemar Andre Jamal Roach, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on June 30, 1988 at St. Lucy, Barbados. He is 30 years of age. He is an bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Antigua Hawksbills, Barbados, Brisbane Heat, Deccan Chargers, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Zouks, University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI, West Indies Under-19s, Worcestershire.
Kemar Roach has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 280 runs at an average of 13.33. His highest score is 34. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 117 wickets at an average of 30.21. His bowling economy rate is 5.07. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/27.
Roach made his ODI debut against Bermuda at King City (NW) on August 20, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.
This Kemar Roach: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 06, 2019.
