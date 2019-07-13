Fans Fume on Twitter as ICC Picks Kumar Dharmasena to Umpire World Cup Final Despite Jason Roy Howler

New Delhi: Kumar Dharmasena has been appointed as the umpire for Sunday's World Cup final between England and New Zealand, despite his incorrect decision to give English opener Jason Roy out in the semi-final tussle at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The Sri Lankan umpire declared Roy out caught behind down the leg-side on 85 off Pat Cummins even as replays showed that he had made no contact with the ball. Roy refused to walk off and requested a review only to realise that the English side had already lost one as Jonny Bairstow used up England's review after he was trapped in front by Mitchell Starc.

Roy was forced to leave the crease by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus and fans on Twitter lashed out at the controversial decision. Later in the day, England battered Australia in an eight-wicket victory to slide into the World Cup finale against the Kiwis.

The English opener has also been penalised for the remonstrations on the field as he called the decision "f**king embarrassing". Roy earned two demerit points and a fine worth 30 percent of his match fee, which he accepted at a post-match hearing. The 28-year-old now has three demerit points, but match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points in total, leaving Roy available to feature on Sunday as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

Thus, when ICC named the match officials for World Cup final on Friday, displeased fans on Twitter lambasted the Cricket authority. However, in a departure from the Edgbaston line-up, Australia's Rod Tucker will be the third umpire instead of New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney.

