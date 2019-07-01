Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mark Waugh Ridicules Michael Vaughan's World Cup Semi-final Prediction: You Change Your Mind Everyday

Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan exchanged words on Twitter on what they thought the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals would look like.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 1, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Mark Waugh Ridicules Michael Vaughan's World Cup Semi-final Prediction: You Change Your Mind Everyday
England (L), Australia (C) and India are the favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Former Australia player Mark Waugh was not impressed by Michael Vaughan's comment about the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals a day after England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

India's unbeaten run in the tournament ended on Sunday after England put up a sensational batting display and then the bowlers did a decent job to hold off the Indian batsmen, who looked off colour.

Despite Rohit Sharma's hundred, Indian batsmen failed to chase the 338-run target. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were slammed for their baffling 'singles and doubles' approach towards the end of the match.

A day after India's first loss, England's former captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to describe what the semi-finals would look like for him.

"After yesterday's result it looks it me like the Semis could be ... Australia v NZ @ OT & England v India @ Edgbaston !!!!!" Vaughan tweeted.

Waugh however was unimpressed. He felt Vaughan was changing his mind everyday. Waugh named the three standout teams of the World Cup and deemed it good for the tournament that they could all beat each other on any given day.

"Geeze you change your mind every day of the week. 3 clear standout teams in Eng, India and Aust. The best thing is for the purists/spectators is they can all beat each other on any given day.#bringonfinals," Waugh replied.

India and England were the pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup while Australia's dominating performances as the tournament has progressed has got them in the mix big time.

Among the three heavyweights, they've all exchanged matches. England have lost to Australia and have defeated India, Australia have lost to India and beat England while Virat Kohli's India beat Australia and lost to England.

