Say Hello to Men in Orange: Team India to Sport New Away Jersey Against England, Says Report

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will most likely be seen in a new jersey in their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Edgbaston on June 30.

Team India, who have been seen sporting different hues of blue over the years, will be donning an orange shirt for the clash against the hosts. The jersey being the 'away' jersey, and according to reports, will be orange in colour with the collar having a blue strip.

Virat Kohli and Co. though, haven't yet seen the new jersey.

"Till last week, the Indian players had not seen their new jerseys," an executive close to the development was quoted by TOI.

"There is still confusion among various stakeholders whether the team would actually need to don new colours. For instance, the Pakistan team has been exempted from changing their familiar green although there are teams such as Bangladesh, which too, wear green," he added.

In fact, this will be the first time in India's history that the Team India will be wearing a jersey with another dominant colour other than 'blue'. The 2019 edition of the World Cup is the first time that the International Cricket Council (ICC) are testing the idea of a football-style 'home and away' jersey system.

According to the ICC rulebook: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

The World Cup 2019, the 10 teams have be worn different or 'alternate' jerseys. South Africa, who generally wear green with a splash of yellow, wore the reverse (dominantly yellow with patches of green) against Bangladesh, whereas Afghanistan sported a jersey with more areas of red added to their usual blue jerseys. Other teams like Australia (who wear yellow), New Zealand (who wear black) and West Indies (who wear maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.