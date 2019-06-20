Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Say Hello to Men in Orange: Team India to Sport New Away Jersey Against England, Says Report

Team India are likely to sport a new orange away jersey in their match against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Say Hello to Men in Orange: Team India to Sport New Away Jersey Against England, Says Report
The rear side of the jersey is orange in colour as compared to the original blue. (Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will most likely be seen in a new jersey in their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Edgbaston on June 30.

Team India, who have been seen sporting different hues of blue over the years, will be donning an orange shirt for the clash against the hosts. The jersey being the 'away' jersey, and according to reports, will be orange in colour with the collar having a blue strip.

Virat Kohli and Co. though, haven't yet seen the new jersey.

"Till last week, the Indian players had not seen their new jerseys," an executive close to the development was quoted by TOI.

"There is still confusion among various stakeholders whether the team would actually need to don new colours. For instance, the Pakistan team has been exempted from changing their familiar green although there are teams such as Bangladesh, which too, wear green," he added.

In fact, this will be the first time in India's history that the Team India will be wearing a jersey with another dominant colour other than 'blue'. The 2019 edition of the World Cup is the first time that the International Cricket Council (ICC) are testing the idea of a football-style 'home and away' jersey system.

According to the ICC rulebook: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

The World Cup 2019, the 10 teams have be worn different or 'alternate' jerseys. South Africa, who generally wear green with a splash of yellow, wore the reverse (dominantly yellow with patches of green) against Bangladesh, whereas Afghanistan sported a jersey with more areas of red added to their usual blue jerseys. Other teams like Australia (who wear yellow), New Zealand (who wear black) and West Indies (who wear maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram