As Mushfiqur Rahim's Run out Blunder Costs Bangladesh Dear, Fans Add Doctor Strange Angle
Fans on social media for Bangladesh's loss after Mushfiqur Rahim failed to complete a clean run-out of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
Fans blamed Mushfiqur Rahim for Bangladesh's loss (Photo Credit: Twitter )
London: Bangladesh lost to New Zealand by 2 wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at The Oval in London on Wednesday, and many fans blamed Mushfiqur Rahim's mistake behind the stumps.
The incident happened in the 12th over when Mushfiqur dislodged the bails with his elbow while trying to run out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who went on to share a crucial 105-run stand for the third wicket with Ross Taylor.
The partnership set the tone as New Zealand chased down Bangladesh's 245-run target, scoring 248 for 8 in 47.1 overs.
Fans took to social media for the mistake.
This explains everything -
Mushfiqur Rahim ran out Williamson in the Astral dimension. #NZvsBAN https://t.co/67A9XTHKja pic.twitter.com/v7B7lViLMn
— Sir KL Rahul (@IPLnRealityTV) June 5, 2019
Just Mushfiqur Rahim things 🐍#cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6d3Y1yJQIT
— Boring Cricket (@BoringCricket) June 5, 2019
Others: LBW Mushfiqur Rahim: Elbow W#BANvNZ — Pushkal (@pushkal16) June 5, 2019
Mushfiqur Rahim is my favourite player in the Cricket. He is valuable player in the Bangladesh.sometimes Every man mistake to unwillingly such as yesterday cricket match where Rahim mistake a stumping. We should forget this case and try to pray for Bangladesh cricket team. pic.twitter.com/Gl75Pp6ddP — Muhimenul Islam (@islam_muhimenul) June 6, 2019
"I don’t think we should go after him. He wants to pick the ball up, but suddenly it hits his elbow. That sort of mistake happens."
Bangladesh captain Masrafe Mortaza backs up Mushfiqur Rahim after his error cost his side the wicket of Kane WIlliamson.#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/NRugGdxnxq
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019
After the match, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza came out in defence of his wicket-keeper, saying that "it can happen to anybody".
"Mushi (Mushfiqur), I don't think we need to go after him, because it could happen to anybody because he was also trying hard to get him," Mortaza said.
"That throw was straight, and then as a keeper, it's very difficult to tell if it was straight or not. He wants to pick the ball and suddenly it hits his elbow, I guess.
"Those sort of mistakes always happen in the ground. So I don't think we should go after him."
