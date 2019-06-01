Take the pledge to vote

Where Are Those 500 Runs: Fans Wonder as New Zealand Bowl Out Sri Lanka for 136

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry score of just 136 by New Zealand in their opening clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
Where Are Those 500 Runs: Fans Wonder as New Zealand Bowl Out Sri Lanka for 136
New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 136 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cardiff: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was being looked at as the tournament which sees the 500-run barrier being broken in one-day cricket.

The batsmen, many thought, would be making merry on flat pitches, as the bowlers struggle for cover. After the first few games, cricket fans are left wondering what happened to all the promises of high scores.

After a disappointing start of the tournament from Pakistan, Sri Lanka succumbed to a batting collapse in their opening match of the World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. Matt Henry led the New Zealand charge with three wickets to help dismiss Sri Lanka for just 136.

Henry returned figures of 3/29 in his seven overs of pace and swing to justify skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first as New Zealand ran through the Sri Lanka line-up in 29.2 overs.

Lockie Ferguson also claimed three wickets in the absence of senior pacer Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the lone batsman to impress amid the carnage with his unbeaten 52.

His 52-run stand with Thisara Perera, who made 27 off 23 balls, was all that stood between Sri Lanka and complete humiliation.

Social media users were not kind with their criticism, slaying the below par performances of Sri Lankan batsmen.









Some of the fans also wondered if the failing Asian teams wouldn't auger well for India.




Many have also expressed their displeasure regarding the kinds of pitches the sub-continental teams have been asked to play on.
