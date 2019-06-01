English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Where Are Those 500 Runs: Fans Wonder as New Zealand Bowl Out Sri Lanka for 136
Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry score of just 136 by New Zealand in their opening clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 136 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cardiff: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was being looked at as the tournament which sees the 500-run barrier being broken in one-day cricket.
The batsmen, many thought, would be making merry on flat pitches, as the bowlers struggle for cover. After the first few games, cricket fans are left wondering what happened to all the promises of high scores.
After a disappointing start of the tournament from Pakistan, Sri Lanka succumbed to a batting collapse in their opening match of the World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. Matt Henry led the New Zealand charge with three wickets to help dismiss Sri Lanka for just 136.
Henry returned figures of 3/29 in his seven overs of pace and swing to justify skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first as New Zealand ran through the Sri Lanka line-up in 29.2 overs.
Lockie Ferguson also claimed three wickets in the absence of senior pacer Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury.
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the lone batsman to impress amid the carnage with his unbeaten 52.
His 52-run stand with Thisara Perera, who made 27 off 23 balls, was all that stood between Sri Lanka and complete humiliation.
Social media users were not kind with their criticism, slaying the below par performances of Sri Lankan batsmen.
Some of the fans also wondered if the failing Asian teams wouldn't auger well for India.
Many have also expressed their displeasure regarding the kinds of pitches the sub-continental teams have been asked to play on.
Social media users were not kind with their criticism, slaying the below par performances of Sri Lankan batsmen.
Where are those 500 Runs#CWC19 #NZvSL #DimuthKarunaratne #KaneWilliamson
— Jatin Gulati (66) (@imJatinVK) June 1, 2019
Srilankan batsmen’s answer to pace and bounce! #NZvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NyTp3KCdkO
— Frank Iyer (@FranklinnnMJ) June 1, 2019
#NZvSL #CWC19
Asian team Sri Lankan asked to bat on a green top pitch in English conditions is an insult to injury.@OfficialSLC to @ICC - pic.twitter.com/1p8altUgQg
— 🇮🇳 Anuradha 🇮🇳 (@AnuRadha9082) June 1, 2019
This is what T20 cricket did, no class, no temperament. Sub-continent players suffered the most with this T20.#NZvSL
— Munna Bhaiya (@banlib23) June 1, 2019
Another below-par batting from a sub-continental team. Saying it again. This might well be a world cup where it could be a non-asian semifinal lineup #ICCWorldCup2019 #NZvSL
— Vinodh (@Realanvin) June 1, 2019
@ICC shows your neutrality at least for global level tournament 😡😡😡#NZvSL https://t.co/esjBU39pa4
— Umar (@iumarnazir) June 1, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
