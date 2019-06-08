New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

In the 13th match of the ICC World Cup 2019, table-toppers New Zealand will take on bottom-placed Afghanistan at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Both the teams have played two games till now. While New Zealand has defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Afghanistan has lost both its matches to Australia and Sri Lank, but not without a fight.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads the charge with Mohammed Nabi, who returned figures of 4-30 with his off spin in their previous loss against Sri Lanka. But it's their batting that has let them down as they were dismissed for 152 in their revised chase of 187 in a rain-hit game Cardiff on Tuesday.

"We need some improvement in the batting, we need more partnerships," Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said after the Sri Lanka loss.

Match Details

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan tie is the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, starting at 1:30pm (local time) and 6pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

New Zealand are unlikely to change their playing XI too much after winning both their opening games — first one by 10 wickets over Sri Lanka and second by two wickets against Bangladesh. The Kiwis also don’t have any injury concerns.

Afghanistan has been forced to make a change after being dealt a big injury blow. Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the entire ICC World Cup due to a knee injury. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Ali Khil will replace him.

Predicted XI

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor.

Dream11 Picks

Batsmen: Tom Latham (wk), Rahmat Shah, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (VC) Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Lokie Ferguson