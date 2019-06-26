ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Pakistan at Edgbaston: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the 33rd ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Edgbaston on June 25 at 3 pm. New Zealand, one of the tournament favourites and the most consistent side in the Cricket World Cup 2019, will aim to seal their semifinals spot with a win against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team will hope for better prospects as they gear up to play their must-win game. Currently, England are on the second spot of the points table with 11 points and Pakistan are placed seventh with five points in the kitty. The Kiwis and Pakistan have faced each other a total eight times. Both New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in eight World Cup matches so far. Out of these, New Zealand have won two matches whereas Pakistan have managed to register six wins.

So, this might come as a surprise that Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have an advantage in the upcoming match against New Zealand if we look at the World Cup history. However, if take winning probability into consideration, then it's New Zealand who is ahead of Pakistan with 57% as compared to Pakistan's 43%.

Moreover with New Zealand's being unbeaten in the ongoing tournament, Pakistan will have a hard time competing against them. But having an advantage over Kiwis in the previous World Cup performances, Pakistan might be able to register a win keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

So, ahead of New Zealand's clash with Pakistan, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between New Zealand and Pakistan: 8

New Zealand won: 2

Pakistan won: 6

Tied: 0

No Result: 0