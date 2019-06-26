New Zealand vs Pakistan: Birmingham Weather, Edgbaston Pitch Report and Stadium Records

After defeating West Indies by 5 runs, unstoppable New Zealand will clash with Sarfaraz Ahmed- led Pakistan in their next encounter in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Kane Williamson and his men, who almost lost their previous game to West Indies, will look forward to an improved performance as they take on Sarfaraz Ahmed's side on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan who eliminated South Africa of 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament in their previous match will have to register a win if they want to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Weather Update:

The weather may play a spoilsport in the upcoming clash between New Zealand and Pakistan as there is possibility of patchy rain in the evening. Besides that there will be a constant overcast of clouds throughout the day. The maximum temperature expected is 19 degree Celsius while 14 degree Celsius is the minimum.

Pitch Report:

This is the second match that New Zealand will play on this pitch in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, so they are pretty much familiar with pitch whereas this is the first match for Pakistan at this ground. This pitch at this ground is often considered as batting friendly. However, with cloudy weather in sight, bowlers are all set to get an advantage in the upcoming game. Moreover, with chances of rain, the team winning the toss will prefer to opt for bowling.

Venue Facts:

This is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The stadium was first established in 1882 with the capacity of 24,803 people.

The venue which is also known as County Ground has staged two of the most famous international matches. One of such match was 1999 world cup semi-final, when there was a tie between Australia and South Africa and another was in 2005, when England won the second Ashes Test by two runs.

It has hosted a total of 58 One Day Internationals, out of these 22 were won by Home side, 13 were won by touring side while the neutral side come out to be victorious on 16 occasions. The highest team innings scored here is 408/9 in an England vs New Zealand match. Whereas, the lowest total recorded here is 70/10 in an Australia vs England match.

Along with hosting One Day Internationals, it has also staged Twenty20 finals day on several occasions. Besides this, some of the iconic moments at this ground include Brian Lara's unbeatable knock of 501 runs.