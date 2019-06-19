New Zealand vs South Africa at Edgbaston Cricket Ground: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

New Zealand and South Africa will go head to head in the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Kiwis who are currently holding the second position in the points table will continue to create their magic on field.

Whereas Proteas, who started the World Cup on a wrong foot will have to treat their upcoming match as an elimination game if they want to keep their World Cup hopes alive. With three points in five games, South Africa still have an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals. Previously, New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in seven World Cup matches.

Out of these, New Zealand have won five games. Whereas South Africa were able to register two wins. So based on their World cup history and current performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, one could say that Kane Williamson and his men have an advantage over Faf du plessis's side. They even have a higher win probability with 55% as compared to South Africa's 45%.

However, as the difference is not that significant, Faf Du plessis and his men can easily turn the upcoming match to their side if step up their bowling attack. And with right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi back in game, it won’t be difficult to do so.

So before the upcoming clash between New Zealand and South Africa, here’s a look at their World Cup history:

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between New Zealand and South Africa: 7

New Zealand won: 5

South Africa won: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 0