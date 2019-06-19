New Zealand vs South Africa: Edgbaston Weather Update, Pitch and Records

Unbeatable New Zealand will take on South Africa in their upcoming match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 19 at Edgbaston. The Black caps who started this World Cup with back to back wins will hope to regain the top slot on the points table. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and his men who were finally able to register a win in their previous encounter with Afghanistan, will try to continue with that winning strategy. Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, this is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1882 with the capacity of 24,803 people.

This finest venue which is also known as County Ground has staged two of the most famous international matches. One of such match was 1999 world cup semi-final, when there was a tie between Australia and South Africa and another was in 2005, when England won the second Ashes Test by two runs.

It has hosted a total of 58 One Day Internationals, out of these 22 were won by Home side, 13 were won by touring side while the neutral side come out to be victorious on 16 occasions. The highest team innings scored here is 408/9 in an England vs New Zealand match. Whereas, the lowest total recorded here is 70/10 in an Australia vs England match.

Along with hosting One Day Internationals, it has also staged Twenty20 finals day on several occasions. Besides this, some of the iconic moments at this ground include Brian Lara’s unbeatable knock of 501 runs.

Key Facts:

Established: 1882

Capacity: 24,803

Floodlights: Yes, Installed in 2011

End names: Birmingham End (previously City End), Pavilion End

Home teams: England, Warwickshire

Curator: Gary Barwell

Weather Update: There are expectations of light rain in the upcoming match between New Zealand and South Africa. Besides moderate rain at times, the weather is predicted to be clouded.