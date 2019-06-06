Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nicholas Pooran: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6

Nicholas Pooran is a West Indian batsman and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nicholas Pooran: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
File photo of Nicholas Pooran
Loading...

Nicholas Pooran, whose full name is Nicholas Pooran, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on October 2, 1995 at Trinidad. He is 23 years of age. He is an wicket-keeper batsman and is a left-handed batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados Tridents, Islamabad United, Khulna Titans, Kings XI Punjab, Multan Sultans, Mumbai Indians, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies B, West Indies Under-19s.

Nicholas Pooran has played in 2 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 34 runs at an average of 34.00. His highest score is 34 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.

Pooran made his ODI debut against England at Bridgetown on February 20, 2019 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.

This Nicholas Pooran: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 06, 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram