Nicholas Pooran: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Nicholas Pooran is a West Indian batsman and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23 years old.
File photo of Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran, whose full name is Nicholas Pooran, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on October 2, 1995 at Trinidad. He is 23 years of age. He is an wicket-keeper batsman and is a left-handed batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados Tridents, Islamabad United, Khulna Titans, Kings XI Punjab, Multan Sultans, Mumbai Indians, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies B, West Indies Under-19s.
Nicholas Pooran has played in 1 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 00.00. His highest score is 125 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Pooran made his ODI debut against England at Bridgetown on February 20, 2019 and that was the last ODI he played.
This Nicholas Pooran: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
