Oshane Thomas: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Oshane Thomas is a West Indian bowler and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 22 years old.
File photo of Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas, whose full name is Oshane Romaine Thomas, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1997. He is 22 years of age. He is an bowler and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Jamaica Under-19s, Rajasthan Royals, West Indies A.
Oshane Thomas has played in 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0.00. His highest score is 0 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 23.15. His bowling economy rate is 7.00. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/21.
Thomas made his ODI debut against India at Guwahati on October 21, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
This Oshane Thomas: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 6, 2019.
