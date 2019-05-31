English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Oshane Thomas: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Oshane Thomas is a West Indian bowler and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 22 years old.
File photo of Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas, whose full name is Oshane Romaine Thomas, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1997. He is 22 years of age. He is an bowler and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Jamaica Under-19s, Rajasthan Royals, West Indies A.
Oshane Thomas has played in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0.00. His highest score is 0 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 27.53. His bowling economy rate is 7.22. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/21.
Thomas made his ODI debut against India at Guwathi on October 21, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against England at Gros Islet on March 2, 2019.
This Oshane Thomas: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
