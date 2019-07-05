Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Imam-ul-Haq Gets Out in Comical Fashion after Reaching Hundred
Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed hit wicket on the very next after reaching his maiden ICC Cricket World Cup century.
Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his hundred (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Imam-ul-Haq scored his maiden World Cup but unfortunately stepped on his wickets to be dismissed on the very next ball.
Imam scored seven fours in his ton which he brought up with a single against Mustafizur Rahman in the 42nd over. Two balls later, and still on 100, he accidentally hit his own wicket and was out against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.
Mustafizur Rahman got the breakthrough as fans across cheered after Imam's dismissal, as many considered his knock to be slow.
41.3 - Imam brings ups his maiden World Cup century!
41.5 - He's OUT – hit wicket!!
42.4 - Hafeez falls for 27!!!
Pakistan fans 😃 👉 😟 👉😓 pic.twitter.com/CTmfb3gx3e
— ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019
He can't - he's trodden on his stumps!
It's been a brilliant knock nonetheless. Maybe that was the only way he was ever going to get out today!#WeHaveWeWill | #PAKvBAN | #CWC19
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
Imam did what Inzimam loves to do 😂 his nephew for reason...!#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/tGcDIKcY5Q — Michael Vaughan (@youjinxed) July 5, 2019
My life in one pic.#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/RRXiXa4hr6 — Abhishek Anand (@aLazyKid) July 5, 2019
Australia, India and England have already qualified from the 10-team group phase but Pakistan retain a mathematical chance of joining them and denying New Zealand a spot.
A win would put them level with New Zealand on 11 points but their net run-rate is markedly inferior.
The most realistic way to progress out of a range of unlikely scenarios is to score 400 and win by 316 runs.
The biggest-ever men's ODI win was by New Zealand against Ireland in 2008, when the margin was 290 runs.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Virat Kohli Plays Cricket With Spurs Star Harry Kane at Lords
- Qualification Scenarios: Mission Impossible For Pakistan
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s