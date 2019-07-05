Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Imam-ul-Haq Gets Out in Comical Fashion after Reaching Hundred

London: Imam-ul-Haq scored his maiden World Cup but unfortunately stepped on his wickets to be dismissed on the very next ball.

Imam scored seven fours in his ton which he brought up with a single against Mustafizur Rahman in the 42nd over. Two balls later, and still on 100, he accidentally hit his own wicket and was out against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

Mustafizur Rahman got the breakthrough as fans across cheered after Imam's dismissal, as many considered his knock to be slow.

41.3 - Imam brings ups his maiden World Cup century! 41.5 - He's OUT – hit wicket!! 42.4 - Hafeez falls for 27!!! Pakistan fans 😃 👉 😟 👉😓 pic.twitter.com/CTmfb3gx3e — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019

He can't - he's trodden on his stumps! It's been a brilliant knock nonetheless. Maybe that was the only way he was ever going to get out today!#WeHaveWeWill | #PAKvBAN | #CWC19 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

Imam did what Inzimam loves to do 😂 his nephew for reason...!#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/tGcDIKcY5Q — Michael Vaughan (@youjinxed) July 5, 2019

Australia, India and England have already qualified from the 10-team group phase but Pakistan retain a mathematical chance of joining them and denying New Zealand a spot.

A win would put them level with New Zealand on 11 points but their net run-rate is markedly inferior.

The most realistic way to progress out of a range of unlikely scenarios is to score 400 and win by 316 runs.

The biggest-ever men's ODI win was by New Zealand against Ireland in 2008, when the margin was 290 runs.