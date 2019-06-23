Pakistan vs South Africa at Lords: ODI Stats, Win, Loss, Tied and Match History
Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other four times. Out of these, South Africa have won 3 times whereas Pakistan have come out to be victorious on one occasion.
File photo of Pakistan cricket team.
After losing their previous match to arch-rivals India, Pakistan will take on South Africa in their upcoming fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lords on June 23 at 3 pm. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men, who were massively trolled for their fitness in the previous encounter with India, will eye to regain the faith of Pakistani fans. Meanwhile South Africa, who are facing major crises in the ongoing tournament, will have to give a solid performance if they want to register their second win.
If we look at the World Cup history, then Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other four times. Out of these, South Africa have won 3 times whereas Pakistan have come out to be victorious on one occasion. The highest score posted by Pakistan against South Africa is 242. Meanwhile, South Africa have a total of 243 runs.
So based on their previous performances, one can assume that Faf du Plessis’s side have an advantage over Pakistan in the upcoming fixture. Even the winning probability tells us that South Africa have a higher chance of winning the Sunday's game with 56% probability as compared to Pakistan 44%. However, much can’t be predicted as the last time they met in 2015 World Cup, it was Pakistan who defeated South Africa by 29 runs.
So ahead of Pakistan's clash with Proteas, here's a look at their World Cup Stats
Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup Stats
Number of matches played between Pakistan and South Africa: 4
Pakistan won: 1
South Africa won: 3
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
